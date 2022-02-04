By Gabriel Olawale

MDaaS Global, a company operating network of modern, tech-enabled diagnostic centres across Nigeria, has launched two new locations under their brand name BeaconHealth Diagnostics in Sangotedo area of Lagos State and Offa, Kwara State.

This development brings their total number of diagnostic facilities to nine across four states – Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Kwara and Federal Capital Territory.

Since its founding, MDaaS Global has focused on increasing access to critical diagnostic services to allow patients to identify health issues and get the care they need regardless of geographic location or income level. Their centres offer a wide range of laboratory, imaging, and cardiac services at affordable price points, enabling the general public, companies, and HMO enrollees to easily access high-quality, comprehensive diagnostic care.

Commenting on the company’s recent expansion, Mr Oluwasoga Oni, the CEO of MDaaS Global, stated, “With the launch of these two new facilities, we at MDaaS Global are excited to bring our exceptional BeaconHealth care to thousands more patients in Lagos and Kwara States. Recognizing the immense need for improved diagnostic access across the country, we are committed to growing our number of locations and geographic spread rapidly over the coming months.”