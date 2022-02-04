NAS free medical mission

The people of Mbiabong Itam in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa- Ibom state have benefitted from the free medical outreach of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity).

The medical mission at which held at the Primary Health Centre, Mbiabong Itam is part of the activities of the Pyrates Working Committee (PWC) meeting holding in Uyo.

According to the NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje the medical mission is one of the ways Pyrates Confraternity is using to intervene in the society to help the government.

He said the organisation has consciously made effort to ensure that people come first in the activities being carried out by the organisation.

“We recognised the fact that the Federal Government and state government cannot do everything. They don’t have all the resources in the whole world because they have other things that they need to take of as well. So the gaps that we see especially those that affect medical well being of our people that we find ourselves, we try as much as possible to step in and fill in those gaps with the medical assistance that you see today. What we are doing today is something we do all the time. We use it to ensure people understand who we are. We have been in existence since 1952 and we have been carrying out a lot of advocacy regarding human rights, medical issues and we ensure people come first in whatever we are doing,” he said.

The NAS Medical Pyrate, Dr Charles Meribole disclosed that the calibre of doctors and health professional deployed for the medical mission is to ensure that good quality healthcare is delivered to the people.

The acting village head, Comrade Saviour Etim commended the Pyrates Confraternity for the kind gesture noting that the community has not been a beneficiary of a medical mission before.

He said that many of the people because of financial constraints that have been living with various ailments are beneficiaries of the medical mission.

A beneficiary of the Optometry services, Mr Ifiok Eton commended the organisation after receiving a pair of glasses which he had been unable to get due to lack of money.

“I am an elder in the church and I find it difficult to read the Bible because the texts are tiny. I have been told to get a glasses but I cannot afford the 15,000 required to get it from the hospital I went to. It has been difficult to raise the money. May God bless them for this wonderful relief”

Services covered by the medical mission include blood pressure treatment, malaria, eye/dental care, general test and distribution of drugs.