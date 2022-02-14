By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has concluded plans to demolish the official residences of the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, currently under construction within the Three Arms Zone.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council AMMC, Tpl Umar Shuaibu issued the threat when he appeared before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the real estate sector in the FCT.

According to the Administration, the ongoing construction being funded by the administration contravenes the Abuja Master Plan.

Approval for the buildings was given by the FCT Administration under Senator Bala Mohammed, now governor of Bauchi state. Funding for the project is also provided by the administration which also supervises the construction through the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA.

The approval followed suspicious sales of the official residences of the then presiding officers of the National Assembly, located in Apo Legislators Quarters, Abuja.

Since the sale of the former official quarters, the FCT Administration has been spending billions of naira yearly to pay for the house rents of presiding officers of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The administration is in charge of most public buildings in the territory, including the State House.

According to Shuaibu, notices have been issued by the FCT Administration informing the management of the National Assembly of an imminent demolition of the four massive structures which were designed to also house the Deputy President of the Senate, as well as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“There are so many buildings and structures that do not conform with our Master Plan. These structures and buildings are everywhere. There are some in the Three Arms Zone.

“The official residences of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, don’t conform with our Master Plan. They are located within the Three Arms Zone.

“We have written to notify them of the violation of the Abuja Master Plan. We are waiting to move in soon. They have been duly notified by us.”

The administration had since Bala Mohammed’s era continued to expend millions of naira on the buildings which were designed to be completed before the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in May, 2023.

