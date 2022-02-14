By Ogalah Ibrahim

The government of Katsina State has disclosed that the overall winner of the Katsina National Talent Hunt Challenge (KNTHC) organized in the state will receive the sum of N5 million and a Toyota Highlander jeep at the grand finale scheduled for Feb. 15, 2022.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Abdulkarim Yahaya-Sirika, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

Sirika said, “the overall best winner of the competition will be given a Toyota Highlander jeep by Gov. Aminu Masari, while three prizes will be given to the winners in each of the four categories.”

He also disclosed that “the first position will be rewarded with N5 million, second position will be rewarded with N3 million, while the third position will be rewarded with N1.5 million.

The top 100 participants in the contest, aside the best three “will also be rewarded with consolation prizes of N100,000 each,’ Sirika said.

“The main objective of the Katsina National Talent Hunt Challenge is to encourage innovation and develop the potential talents of the youths of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

“This is in line with the vision of Gov. Masari, who believes in the potential of the Nigerian youths,” Yahaya-Sirika disclosed.

The Katsina National Talent Hunt was introduced by the Masari led government in November 2018 to encourage innovation and develop the potential talents of youths in the state and Nigeria in general.