Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, in its bid to further address the issue of security challenges facing the state, has sought collaboration with the United Nations (UN) to develop more programs that could better the future of teeming youths in the state.

Masari made the call when he paid a visit to the Abuja office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmale to seek more collaboration in the area of education, agriculture and security.

Both parties discussed at length on how the security challenges being experienced has affected the lives of people in the state as well as its socio-economic growth and way forward.

Speaking to newsmen after the deliberation, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mathias Schmale said after the deliberation with Katsina Government, both parties “agreed to maintain dialogue on how they can scale up some meaningful programs and specifically build on existing initiatives to better the future of youths in the state and the country at large” which he said could be achieved through creating opportunities for the targeted group.

The Masari led delegation to the UN resident Coordinator comprised of the State Commissioner for Rural Development, Mustapha Mahmoud Kanti Bello, and the Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental & Development Partners, Bashir Dayyabu Safana.