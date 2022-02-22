By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has approved 20 plots of land for the federal government to build Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) micro-distribution centres across Katsina State.

Masari disclosed this while speaking at the one-day sensitisation and awareness campaign organized by the Office of the Vice President in charge of the National LPG Expansion Programme, held at the conference hall of Katsina State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Governor Masari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, at the campaign with the theme: “Addressing Economic Challenges and Improving Livelihoods in Katsina through LPG Utilisation” said, “the Federal Government’s decision to explore the downstream sector of the LPG is indeed an appropriate step in the right direction.”

He decried how “the fluctuation of oil prices in the global market and the twin problems of deforestation and desertification among others, have combined to pose serious economic and environmental challenges to the Nation.”

READ ALSO: Masari seeks collaboration with the UN to further uplift Katsina youths

Nonetheless, he said “fortunately Nigeria’s abundant gas reserve has turned out to be a panacea to mitigating those challenges” noting that “what is important now is for the citizens of our great Nation to be fully mobilized to understand the dangers of these challenges, and appreciate the need to key-into the LPG Programme as an alternative and reliable source of energy.”

Governor Masari observed that “Katsina State which is partly situated on the fringes of the Sahel Region suffers increasing effects of desert encroachment that affects vegetation and supply of firewood which is a critical energy and economic ingredient to a large number of citizens.”

However, the Katsina Governor said, “he has no doubt that the LPG Programme would be a credible alternative to firewood, as it is full of socio-economic advantages in terms of employment creation, revenue generation, as well as checking youth restiveness, and being environment-friendly.”

Masari further noted that the Katsina Government has keyed into the National Gas Expansion Programme in demonstration of its willingness to provide a conducive environment for meaningful investments by genuine and interested investors in the state through the establishment of the Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency (KSIPA) and a standing committee on the Ease of Doing Business, chaired by His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Manir Yakubu.”

To this end, Masari said “a Standing Committee has been appointed to handle all aspects relating to the LPG Programme, and Government has provided all the 20 plots of land required for the citing of the Centres. We are therefore awaiting a date for the launching of the programme.”

While calling on all stakeholders “to offer maximum cooperation and support for its successful implementation and sustainability, Masari urged the drivers of the LPG programme “to be steadfast and meticulous in ensuring that they deliver it to fruition.”

Speaking earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on LPG, Mr Dayo Adeshina, said aside from being used for cooking, LPG can be used to stimulate economic growth in the state, specifically, he said deepening its usage in agriculture, transportation and other sectors will create millions of jobs for Nigerians.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Nigeria LPG Ltd, a subsidiary of NNPC, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Abubakar said a lot has to be done to deepen LPG usage in the state as currently, the state consumes less than one truck of LPG daily.

However, Ibrahim disclosed that in its bid to change the narrative, the federal government is partnering with the state government to introduce a franchise program to enable citizens in the state easy access to LPG.