Masari

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Government of Katsina State has donated the sum of N133.4 million as compensations to individuals, mostly traders, whose shops or properties were affected by the ongoing construction of underpass bridges in the state.

The Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Mustapha Inuwa, made the disclosure when he led the “Standing Committee on Land Verification and Compensation Payment” under the Governor’s office to present cheques to the affected victims at the State Local Government Secretariat.

The SGS at the occasion presented cheques to no fewer than 365 affected victims to reinstate the commitment of the Governor Masari led administration at supporting small-scale businesses, and according priority to business owners in the state.

The construction of the Kofar Kaura and Kofar Kwaya interchange bridges with estimated cost of N5.8 billion, was flagged off by the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari on the 25th November 2021 and it is expected to be completed within the period of one year.

Masari described the project as a component of his administration’s restoration agenda and also as a part of the state urban renewal program.

According to the Katsina Governor, the two inter-change bridges to be constructed, would be beneficial to all people coming into or leaving the state.

According to Masari, the Kofar Kaura underpass would be built at an estimated cost of N2,906,277,281.25 while that of Kofar Kwaya is estimated to cost N2,808,076,031.25, making a combined sum of about N5.8 billion

He further noted that they are examining other places that may require intervention, especially as regards to vehicular movement of which so far two to three places have been identified and the designer will be consulted for further action.