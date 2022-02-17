.

By Ogalah Ibrahim, DAURA

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has signed a new security challenge containment order into law, banning political thuggery and indiscriminate display of posters and banners in the state ahead of the forthcoming elections.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Culture and Information in the state, Abdulkarim Yahaya Sirika, released yesterday by the Director of Information in the ministry, Buhari Mamman Daura said, The order which is with immediate effect “covers all forms of political thuggery, other associated crimes as well as indiscriminate posting of political posters and banners at roundabouts, government buildings, offices and public places.”

The order reads in part: “Gathering and movement of political thugs known as “Bacha”, “Kauraye” or others under any other name or guise, to intimidate, harass, and maim the innocent populace are totally banned.

“Any person or group that contravenes the provisions of this order, will be charged for committing an offence punishable under section 114 of the penal code law.”

Section 114 of the Penal Code law states that: Whoever does any act with intent to cause or which is likely to cause a breach of the peace or disturb the public peace shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to six hundred naira or with both.

“Recall that earlier this week, Governor Aminu Bello Masari banned the activities of outlawed Yansakai vigilante groups in the state, directing security agencies to deal decisively with any person or group of persons found parading themselves as Yansakai or any other like name in the state.”

