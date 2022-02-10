The Management of Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos & Sheraton Abuja Hotels have promised to make the Valentine celebration one their guests would remember for a lifetime.

The Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing for Marriot International Hotels in Nigeria, Noemi Delgado,, said with a selection of customized packages to suit everyone, Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja , Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are ready to offer the most amazing Valentine’s Day deals.

“Valentine’s Day creates the ideal opportunity to appreciate loved ones. As a result, we are determined to go above and beyond to make it one our guests would remember for a lifetime.

“All 3 properties will feature eye catching Valentine’s mood themes and décor which includes photo booths, Valentine themes in our restaurants and picture worthy corners at various spaces within the hotels; to unlock exciting moments and capture inspiring content for social media enthusiasts.

“We have also curated the most enriching weekend getaway packages on our various room types and are all-inclusive of breakfast for two adults, taxes and hotel recreational facilities to enable you relax and rekindle over memorable moments.

She added that diners, who arrive at their Restaurants will delight their palates over their delicious offers crafted to set the tone for the evening.

“Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja has a most romantic evening planned for lovers out there. Throughout the month of February, at the Hotel’s transformational Isade Spa; couples are urged to come by and enjoy the most luxurious 60 minutes over our relaxation massage, followed by a much needed soothing soak in the Jacuzzi while sipping Rosé Wine.

At Sheraton Lagos Hotel A special Valentine’s Day buffet on the 14th of February awaits all at the Pumpkin Leaf restaurant for families and friends who wish to have a hearty time. A romantic 4 course a la carte dinner will be on offer at the La Giara Italian Restaurant for those who wish to specially treat that loved one or for lovers of Italian cuisine. Our live band will serenade you with inspiring tunes for you to share a dance with that special one.

Those visiting Abuja will have a remarkable time at Sheraton Abuja Hotel over Valentine themed rooms with the ambience to reflect the season and a Valentine inspired fruit gourmet in-room to create the right tone for families, friends and loved ones.

At Marriott Hotels we create memories to ensure our customers keep coming back for more; our elevated Valentine’s packages are sure to leave a lifetime of memories for everyone

concludes Noemi.