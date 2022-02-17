By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, says it will partner with the Marine Police to curb rising cases of attacks on vessels at anchorage at the nation’s seaports.

Disclosing this in Lagos, Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said the partnership with the Police became necessary so as to arrest the ugly trend.

He said he has met with the Inspector General of police and that the Police boss has appointed an Assistant Inspector General, AIG, of Police to take care of that area.

Jamoh stated that despite the drastic reduction in pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, indications have shown an increase in attacks at the nation’s anchorage.

He stated: “We just concluded dialogue with the Inspector General of Police because the International Maritime Bureau, IMB, report of the 3rd quarter of 2021 shows an increase of attack at our anchorage, while there is decrease in the Gulf of Guinea”

“So, we plan to reactivate the Marine Police department which the IG has appointed an AIG in Lagos to take care of the area.”