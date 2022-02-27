Emmanuel Awhotu George, professionally known as Nino De Brown who has just released a new single titled Corruption, says that many artistes cannot compete with him in terms of the quality of music he puts out.

The artist asserts that his sound and style of music cannot be compared because he believes in the uniqueness of the type of work he creates. Nino complains about the state of the music industry scene in terms of lyrical dexterity.

“Many artists these days don’t even write their songs. They just step into the studio and blurt out whatever comes to mind. It shouldn’t be so. Music is an art and art should be concisely planned. The type of music I make is up there in terms of quality, and I can back that up anywhere and any time – in fact, many Nigerian artists do not even come close in terms of quality”.

The artist has just released a single which he titled Corruption, a song which lyrically highlights Nigerian issues. He says that the single is the first of more to come through his forthcoming project. He also gives us a heads up concerning a video to be released for his just released single, Corruption.