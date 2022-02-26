By Vincent Ujumadu

MANY people were feared dead yesterday when some armed men suspected to be members of a cult group invaded a burial ceremony at Ebenebe, a rural community in Awka North local government area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the deceased named Ozo, belonged to a cult group and while the corpse was still lying in state in his compound, some people suspected to be members of a rival group stormed the venue and started shooting indiscriminately, killing many people in the process.

The mounters, including family members of the deceased, were said to have taken to their heels when the shooting started.

According to the eye witness, the invaders broke the coffin and desecrated the corpse such that parts of the corpse were littered on the ground.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident could, however, not reveal the identity of the cult groups involved and the number of casualties.

He said: “Yes, this morning (Saturday), there was an incident at Ebenebe. A burial was going on when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting.

“I do not have details of casualties now, but I will keep you informed once the picture becomes clear.

“For now, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has despatched tactical squads comprising of various units of the command to the area to maintain calm,”