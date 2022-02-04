File photo

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Gunmen have reportedly attacked communities in Kagoro and its environs at Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State where they killed 11 natives.

It was gathered that six persons were reportedly killed on Thursday while 5 more bodies were found on Friday morning.

A survivor told journalists that the gunmen allegedly attacked Kagoro on Thursday evening and unleashed mayhem on the inhabitants.

“Apart from those that have been confirmed killed by the attackers, l can not give you the number of those injured because people took their injured relatives to hospital for treatment.

“It was a massive destruction meted on the people by the gunmen.

“The situation presently is calm as people are moving and vehicles also moving to different locations.

“Security men are moving around the area to ensure peace and avert any new attack.”

The authorities are yet to react to the killings, although PPRO of the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, promised to contact the Kafanchan Area Commander for details before he would revert.

