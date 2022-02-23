By Vincent Ujumadu

AN unspecified number of people, including policemen and a soldier, were feared dead, yesterday, at the now dangerous Ihiala axis of Anambra State during a clash between security operatives and gunmen.

The incident happened at the Imo State border towns of Orsumoghu, Lilu, and Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area.

It was not clear at press time if the clash had any link with the weekly Monday sit-at-home order, although an indigene of one of the communities in Ihiala said the gunmen were suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, the military arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

There were unconfirmed reports that among those killed, were four policemen, a soldier, and some gunmen.

Anambra Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, did not respond to calls for the confirmation of the incident, but a police source said there was indeed a clash that lasted for hours.

He said: “There were shootings between the hoodlums and security operatives at Orsumoghu, which lasted for hours. Some people lost their lives while others got injured, but those hoodlums who are alive will live to regret their action

“Our special forces have been there to rout the insurgents who have been abducting and killing people on that road.”

It was also gathered that the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, had ordered immediate deployment of special forces to the area.

Only on Sunday, a prominent Estate Surveyor based in Port Harcourt was killed in the area after visiting his hometown, Nnewi.

