By Rosemary Iwunze

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), is set to re-open its training school in a move to ramp up manpower development in the Nigeria maritime industry.

Already the Authority has renovated the facility after years of being abandoned.

Acting Managing Director of the NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, affirmed that when training commences at the institution it will alleviate the difficulties hitherto faced by stakeholders in locating training facilities for capacity building and also save cost to the Authority.

According to a statement by Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and strategic communications, Bello-Koko spoke when he received the outgoing management team of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping, NIS, led by its Vice President, Chief Segun Olufioye Johnson, who paid him a courtesy visit at the NPA’s Corporate Headquarters in Marina, Lagos.

He assured industry players of the agency’s willingness to partner with them in order to boost the manpower and capacity building in the sector even as we are ready to reach out to other various training institutes for the development of appropriate training curriculum.

He stated: “We would also engage our retired staff who have vast knowledge to share in our dream in becoming the centre of skills and academic excellence.”

According to him, the renovation of the NPA’s training facility is a testament of his administration’s commitment to ensure that adequate and recurrent training is undertaken as and when due by relevant workers in the maritime industry.

The newly renovated NPA resource centre, according to him, has the capacity to accommodate over 250 participants.

He said “Management is proud of our workforce which can stand out anywhere in the world in the area of efficient delivery of Port services.”

He commended the outgoing NIS management for their immense contribution towards the development of the country’s maritime sector, pointing out that the synergy developed amongst relevant shipping agencies during their tenure in office was worthwhile saying “your tenure has been rancour free”.

Koko, however, assured them that his administration is open to ideas that will bring about positive development in the sector especially in the drive towards achieving a hub status across the sub region.

Earlier, Johnson thanked the Bello-Koko led management for the positive contributions it had recorded since assumption of office which was undoubtedly phenomenal to the sub sector.

He applauded the existing collaborations with the NPA that span over 25 years especially in the area of capacity development.

Johnson explained that the NIS is seeking for stronger ties with the NPA in the area of Research, Development and Consultancy.

He informed the NPA boss that as a result of the efforts made by the NIS in the past, the University of Lagos has established a center for Multi-modalism studies with emphasis on Rail, Road and Sea.

The NIS team later presented a pre-fellowship award to the NPA helmsman in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of the sector.

Vanguard News