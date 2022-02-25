According to his recently released journal on the International Journal of Innovative Research and Knowledge titled THE MANAGEMENT EFFECT OF TERRORISM ON THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY .

Mr. Chukwuemeka Eneanya who is the author emphasized the effect of terrorism in Nigeria as it could be traced through government capital expenditure on counter terrorism, cost of importation of arms and armaments and budgetary allocation on defense both have positive and significant impact on Gross Domestic Product.

According to him, Government can’t ignore the menace therefore to avoid misappropriation of public funds, spending should be based on transparency and integrity to accelerate the reduction in insecurity, boost both human & social capital and grow the economy.

READ ALSO: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/two-people-get-12-strokes-of-cane-each-for-stealing-ac-units-orthopedic-mattresses-in-abuja/

He also wrote that it is paramount as these areas have been grossly neglected, which has resulted in fund misappropriation, white elephant and abandoned projects.In his conclusion of his study, he quoted that the nature of terrorism in Nigeria is evolving in ways that are difficult to capture with numbers, it is important to draw policy implications from the results with some degree of caution.

For one thing, the results suggest that the impact of terrorist activities should be systematically taken into account when preparing government budgeting and expenditure plans.

Further, there is evidence that regime stability, greater economic diversification, and openness help to mitigate the negative consequences of terrorism; hence, policies that encourage trade openness in items that are not considered risky for national security should be encouraged.