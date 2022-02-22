By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja



An astute business man in Kogi State, Mr. David Gabriel has promised to complete and hand over the new church building he is constructing in Inele – Ugoh, Olamaboro council area of Kogi State by April to the community.



Mr. Gabriel who is building the church through his foundation, The Enemona Foundation stated this yesterday while playing host to the deputy governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja who was in the community to access the level of work on the church building.



Mr. Gabriel stated that the gesture was in pursuit of his vision of helping humanity and empowering communities for sustainable development, and his grandfather’s charges at the point of death that his (grandfather) children and children’s children must be involved in God’s works.



“Our grandfather was against the missionaries when they first came to this community. He did not only stand against them, he was one of those who did not allow them to stay.



“But a point, he had different encounter. He now instructed his children not only to supports Church mission, but to instil it in their children’s after them to make themselves available to God’s work. The construction and donation of this church building is therefore in partial fulfilment of our grandfather’s charge.”



Mr. Gabriel said that the church building which will be donated to the United Evangelical Church (UEC) by April ending was for the people of the community to have a befitting place of worship.



Gabriel who was represented by his younger brother James Sunday said, “Enemona Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation founded by David Gabriel, an astute business man who has passion for the less privileged in society, community development and nation building.



“The Foundation was born out of the need to alleviate the hardship faces by the less privileged in term of poverty, poor health and educational system as well as the increasing economic challenges. Our aim is to improve the quality of lives of less privileged women, youth and children through in our communities”, he said.



Speaking after inspecting the ongoing project, carried out by astute businessman who is son to Chief David Onoja, the Oloro of Ayede Ogbese, a respected community leader in the community, the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja said Mr. Gabriel deserves commendation for allowing himself to be used as God’s vessel to situate a befitting edifice for Christian worship for the community, something he says endears anyone to him as he takes God’s work seriously.

He said through the Enemona Foundation, Mr. Gabriel David, at 37, has been consistent in reaching out to the vulnerable within the Kogi State, Igala Land, and the country at large.

“I hereby pledge my financial donations of N5m to the Foundation which is to be used to support widows, youths and other categories of the needy.”



He extolled Mr Gabriel for his philanthropy in creating legitimate job opportunities for the women and youths in his area, calling on God’s blessings to reign in his life and also the fortitude to keep the streak with his foundation.



The Deputy Governor, also handed over a Sports Utility Vehicle to the founder and two others – Umoru Abu and Emma Prince Oruma.



Onoja said the gifting of the vehicles to the three entrepreneurs was in recognition of their spirited efforts in supporting the needy and astute commitments to community development in their domains.



“I observed that they have been exemplary in complementing government’s efforts of tackling unemployment by creating enabling job opportunities for young minds, engaging in women empowerment, and offering facelifts for the underprivileged, particularly across Igala Land which aligns with the objectives of the New Direction Government, thereby eradicating crime and other related vices.

The church building when completed has a 600 sitting capacity, a conference room, three offices aside other smaller units.