By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has clarified that the quack who was alleged to have recently removed the ovary of a teenage girl during a failed appendix surgery in Gaav, Konshisha Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State is not a trained medical doctor.

The NMA in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi by its Benue State branch signed by the Chairman, Dr. Samuel Otene and Secretary, Dr. Terna Gav described as misleading reports of the unfortunate incident which tagged the said quack/culprit, Mr. Agber Kwende, a doctor.

In the statement, the NMA said, “while we sympathize with the victim of this nefarious act by the quack, we will like to make it clear to the general public that the misleading caption, which called the quack a Doctor in Benue State, is incorrect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, only holders of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS, MBChB) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), are entitled to be called Medical Doctors.

ALSO READ: Six corpses burnt beyond recognition as morgue goes up in flame in Benue

“Our investigation revealed that the said person, Mr. Agber Kwende from Gaav, Konshisha LGA of Benue State, holds none of the aforementioned qualifications.

“Therefore, he is not a Medical Doctor, although he has been parading himself as one in order to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.”

While commending the State Ministry of Health and the Commissioner, Dr. Joseph Ngbea for ensuring the arrest of the culprit, the association assured that it would work closely with the authorities to ensure that the matter was prosecuted to a logical conclusion.

According the statement, “the NMA Benue State, remains committed to fighting quackery in the state through our Anti-quackery Committee in collaboration with the State Ministry for Health.

“We equally call on the general public to be wary of quacks who call themselves Doctors in the state; let us please be mindful while seeking medical treatment, because many of these dangerous quacks have infiltrated sectors of the society and good discernment is required to differentiate them from the members of the Noble Medical Profession.”

Vanguard News Nigeria