By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Five persons, including a father and his son, have been reportedly killed by armed herdsmen in an attack on Tse Udeghe community, Mbakpa Council Ward and Ahumen community in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack is coming less than a week after the marauders attacked and razed the home town of the traditional ruler of the area, the Ter Nagi, HRH Daniel Abomste and also sacked several communities in the area.

Vanguard gathered from a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that the herders stormed the community at about 5:30pm on Thursday in large numbers, opened fire on the residents and razed their homes.

“The people ran for their lives, but those who they caught up with were killed and several others sustained injuries.

“Among those killed in that attack were Iorwundu Ihyo, and his son Shimayohol Iorwundu; Chiahemba Orkenevihi, and Nyinongu Orkenevihi also died.

“After the attack on the community, the herders also mounted a road block on the Makurdi-Naka Road around Ahumen community, where they opened fire on a bus, killing one of the occupants.

“As we speak several communities in the local government area have been burnt down and the residents displaced and taking refuge in Naka the headquarters.

“Also the Makurdi-Naka road which used to be very busy because it is faster to travel on the route if you are going to Otukpo, has been abandoned by commuters and motorists because it is no longer safe to travel on that road.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officers, Superintendent Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive reports of the incident.

Chairman of the Gwer West council, Mrs. Grace Igbabon, who confirmed the report, lamented the sudden influx of herdsmen into the area from neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Mrs. Igbabon appealed to the military to tackle the bandits and treat them like terrorist in order to secure the lives and property of the people of the area.

Vanguard News