Niger State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man, Tambaya Usman for killing his Cousin, Umar Musa who was caught having sex with his wife.



The incident occurred on the first of this month in Jaguwa village, Rafi local government area of the state.



Police operatives attached to Kagara Division arrested the suspect.

The suspect who confessed to the crime said he inflicted matched cuts on the deceased head because he had been having marathon sex with his wife in the past.



“I caught Umar having sexual intercourse with my wife in my bedroom and as a result, I inflicted machete cuts on his head and he died.



“I have caught the deceased in the same act severally while our parent and relatives had intervened and cautioned the deceased to desist from such act.

“The deceased later apologized for the act and promised never to engage in such misdeed again but to my surprise, I caught him again and I descended on him with my cutlass by inflicting cuts on his head and he eventually gave up the ghost.



The state Police Command Spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the story said the suspect has been arraigned in court charged with Culpable Homicide.

