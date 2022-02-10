By Chioma Obinna

A middle-aged man, Ogbodo Friday, will be spending the next seven years behind bars as he was sentenced by a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State over the falsification of Emzor paracetamol.

Ogbodo was arrested by the Investigation and Enforcement officers of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, in his residence, 18, Abagana Street, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State where he falsified Maldox (Sulfadoxine and Pyrimethamine), a brand of anti-malaria tablet manufactured by a registered Nigerian pharmaceutical company.

On January 26, 2022, he was arraigned at the Federal High Awka, Anambra State before Justice H. A. Nganjiwa on a two-count charge bordering on possession of fake Maldox (Sulfadoxine and Pyrimethamine) and packaging of Emzor paracetamol in a manner that is misleading.

“After Ogbodo Friday pleaded guilty to the offence, the prosecution reviewed the facts thereafter and the court convicted the defendant on the two-count charge and sentenced him to five years in prison on Count 1 and two years in prison on Count 2 without an option of fine.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: NSCDC trains personnel in local languages for intelligence gathering

In his judgment, Justice Nganjiwa condemned the action of the convict, noting with dismay that many people could have died from ingestion of the fake Maldox. He emphasised the need for the court to send the right message to other merchants of death who are still in the dangerous line of business.

NAFDAC lauds judgment

Reacting to the development, Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, commended the judiciary for rising to the occasion when it was needed.

Adeyeye said the Agency would not rest on its oars until all still in the dangerous business of falsifying medicines to make money at the expense of the lives of fellow Nigerians are brought to book or abandon the trade for clean jobs.

Vanguard News Nigeria