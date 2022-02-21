File Photo: A man carrying plantain used for illustration purposes only

The police on Monday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Shedu Abubakar, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing bunches of plantain and iron sign pole.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was charged with stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 14, 2021 at about 8:00 a.m. at Idiagba Farm, off Ilawe Road in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi said that the defendant stole 14 bunches of plantain worth N10,000 belonging to Joseph Ojo.

He also alleged that the defendant on Feb.18 at about 8:00 a.m at Idiagba Farm, off Ilawe Road in Ado-Ekiti, stole four iron sign poles worth N30,000 property of Federal Teaching Hospital Cooperatives, Ido-Ekiti.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olawumi Olowolafe, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Franca Olaiya, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.

Olaiya adjourned the case until March 10, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria