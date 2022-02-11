Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The lone occupant of a Saloon Optima KIA on Thursday evening escaped death by the whiskers after his car somersaulted and landed inside Jabi Lake, Abuja.

The car was said to have swerved off the ever-busy Shehu Yar’Adua bridge, opposite Jabi Lake Mall.

Head Public Relations of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA, Nkechi Isa who confirmed the incident in a statement Friday evening

She said personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC were on hand to remove the vehicle from the lake.

She said; “An unidentified driver of a Saloon Optima KIA vehicle has escaped unhurt after his vehicle fell off the busy Shehu Yar Adua bridge, opposite the Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja yesterday evening.

“The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle contrary to reports on social media. The vehicle missed the Jabi Lake by a few inches.

“Recovery of the accident vehicle is ongoing by a joint operation involving, the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Directorate of Road Traffic Services,(VIO), the Nigeria Police Force and FEMA”.

