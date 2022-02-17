By Shedrack Ikudehinbu

A 32-year-old man, Kingsley Umoh, who allegedly obtained N600,000 under false pretence of supplying saloon equipment to a woman, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting at Tinubu.

The defendant whose address was not given was docked before Magistrate Azeez Alogba.

Kingsley is facing a two-count charge bordering on obtaining and stealing, preffered against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Inspector O. Salami, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in October 2021 at Plot 14, Block 82, Emma Abimbola Cole Street, Lekki, Lagos in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

Salami said the defendant obtained N600,000 from the complainant, one Oyinkonsola Idowu, under false pretence of helping her to purchase saloon equipment.

According to him, the offence committed is punishable under Sections 314 and 287 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However the defendant’s lawyer, O. Ariet, urged the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal term.

Consequently, Magistrate Alogba granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety, in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have his address verified.

Alogba adjourned the case until March 3, for mention.