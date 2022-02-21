A 39-year-old man, Mr Offiah Chiedozie, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing pharmaceutical products worth N2.88 million and a Toyota Camry worth N1.8 million.

Offiah, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Funmi Akinleye, alleged that the defendant committed the offences between Jan. 4, 2021 and October 2021, at Opebi area of Lagos State.

According to Akinleye, the stolen items include 1,650 packets of Broxydex cough syrup, 1,505 packets of Vaz kit, 421 packets of Azom Acelor, 100 packets of PF Baby Zinc and 766 packets of Diarrhoea kit.

The prosecutor said that the defendant stole the products from Olpharm Nig. Ltd., on the pretext of supplying the drugs to customers and remitting the proceeds to the company.

Akinyele also told the court that sometime in January 2021, the defendant stole a green Toyota Camry with Reg. No. FST 357 FM worth N1.8 million, also from the company.

The prosecutor submitted that the alleged offences contravened Section 314(1) (a) (b) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Odufoye Opeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

Opeyemi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 3, for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria