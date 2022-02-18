By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

A suspected rapist identified as Chukwuebuka Johnpaul has been arrested by police operatives for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Aba, Abia State.

A source told Vanguard that Chukwuebuka, 25, is a 200 Level Political Science student of the Imo State University, Owerri.

He was rescued by police from an irate mob, who almost lynched him along Alozie Street, World Bank Estate, Aba.

It was gathered that Chukwuebuka lured the victim with a job vacancy advert for a receptionist, which he placed in a yet to be completed building.

The job vacancy advert was said to have attracted the 15-year-old girl, who just concluded her West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, and was on a job hunt to support herself and her parents.

According to a source, “When the victim got to the venue, the suspect who was standing by told her that he was the boss of the organisation and asked her to follow him upstairs for an interview. The victim followed her without any suspicion.

“As soon as the two got to an apartment upstairs, the suspect, who is very huge, pinned the victim to the ground, tore her under wear and raped her.

“All attempts the victim made to raise alarm to alert some boys downstairs failed as the suspect covered her mouth, picked up a plank of wood and told her that it may be her last breath if she attempts shouting.”

After the incident, the victim raised the alarm which attracted passers-by. However, the suspect attempted to escape but was grabbed by an angry mob, who almost lynched him before the police rescued him.

Vanguard further gathered that the victim is currently receiving medical attention at the Police Clinic, Aba Area Command.

