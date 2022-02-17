The Police in Jigawa arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing his 11-year-old daughter in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, on Thursday in Dutse.

Shiisu said the incident occurred on Feb. 12, in Achiya village after the suspect slapped the deceased identified as Salima Hannafi, as result of which she died on the spot.

“That on Feb. 12, at about 1030hrs, information received from a source that on the same date at about 0940hrs, one Hannafi Yakubu 40, of Achiya village in Babura LGA, used his hand and beat his daughter Salima Hannafi, 11, of the same address.

“As a result she died on the spot. The deceased was referred to the General Hospital, Babura for examination where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The corpse was photographed and released for burial,” he said.

According to him, investigation into the case was still ongoing.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria