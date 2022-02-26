By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–NIGERIA has tightened measures against importation of Wild Polio Virus into the country.

This came on the heels of recent outbreak of the Wild Polio Virus,WPV, in Malawi.

A statement, Friday, personally signed by the Executive Director,National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, explained that,”

One of such measures is the reactivation and reconstitution of the Expert Review Committee on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunization (ERC).”

“The ERC provides expert advice and guidance on strategies and approaches for polio eradication and routine immunization. The committee meets periodically to review the country’s polio eradication and routine immunization programmes taking into consideration population-based and laboratory studies, programmatic approaches, cost information, and other issues so as to provide a holistic and practical advice to the country,”the statement added.

According to Dr Shuaib,”The ERC’s expert advice contributed immensely to the country’s achievement of WPV-free status in August 2020.”

“Consequently, it has become imperative to reactivate the committee following the recent outbreak of WPV in Malawi and the outbreaks of circulating variant of polio virus type 2 (cVPV2) in Nigeria. The ERC is expected to work with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency to come up with multistakeholder plans to strengthen surveillance, build population immunity, mitigate against and control all forms of polio viruses,”he said.

He further explained that,”The reconstituted 12-member expert committee chaired by a public health expert, Prof. Akin Osibogun has members drawn from the academia, the media, donors and development partners including WHO, CDC and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. “

“Members include Prof Dorothy Esangbedo, Prof Shuaib Bello, Prof Clara Ejembi, Prof Sade Ogunsola, Prof B.S.C. Uzochukwu, Prof Ilayisu Zubairu, Dr. Muhammad Dallatu, Mr Mannir Dan Ali, Dr Steve Cochi (CDC), Mr Aidan O’Leary (WHO) and Jay Wenger (BMGF). The reconstituted ERC have a renewable tenure of two years and will be inaugurated at a date to be announced soon,”the statement further read.