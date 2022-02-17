By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has vowed to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all those behind Wednesday’s skirmish over the ownership of fish ponds located within the Wurukum Riverside in Makurdi town.

The Governor who condemned the violence between the Tiv and Jukun fishermen in the area over the matter urged all parties to cease hostilities without further delay.

In a statement issued Thursday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Governor said he had already received briefings from security agencies and the Chairman of Makurdi Local Government, Mr. Tony Dyegeh on the matter.

According to him, “scores of people were reportedly inflicted with severe injuries from the violent clash; the traditional ruler of the community is said to have fled to an unknown destination after his home was set ablaze by the rampaging youths and many houses were also burnt during the clash.”

The Governor directed security operatives to take control of the area and do all that was needed to arrest the perpetrators of the mayhem.

He said: “the perpetrators of this violent clash that has led to several injuries and properties destroyed must be brought to book. We cannot tolerate a situation where people take laws into their hands.

“No matter the amount of anger in a man’s mind, the resort to violence cannot be a solution. Resort to self help can only aggravate the situation. There are many legitimate channels to resolve disputes. No one should take the law into his hands”.

The Governor warned that the state government would bring the full weight of the law on anybody or community that perpetuates violence and disrupt the peace of the land henceforth.

He therefore urged the people to be law abiding assuring that the government would continue to create a conducive atmosphere for everyone to carry out his or her legitimate business in the state without fear of molestation.

The crisis which erupted yesterday afternoon has forced several inhabitants of the area to flee their homes despite the presence of security personnel who were drafted to maintain the peace in the community.

