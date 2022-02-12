…says ascension to Olubadan stool has returned to former status

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, promised to name the new Olubadan of Ibadanland on Monday, just as he said the controversy trailing the ascension to the Olubadan throne has been laid to rest.

The governor stated this while speaking at the final burial rites for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who died on January 2, 2022 at 93.

Held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Makinde added that the emergence of the new Olubadan was in line with the laid-down tradition of the town.

He noted that all issues regarding the Olubadan stool have been laid to rest. The governor explained that the state has returned to the normal way of installing a new monarch in Ibadanland, adding that it is a system that everyone wants to imitate.

He said: “I want to greet all the traditional chiefs here seated. I also greet all the mogajis and those working together with me in this government.

“I must sincerely thank God for a day like this because what we really hoped for is exactly what is happening here today.

The last respect we are paying to our late father today shows that Baba lived a good life. “When the crisis of the Obaship in Ibadanland started, I was right here in the Liberty Stadium and said that if there is any division or faction in the land, I will pitch my tent with the King.

“Today, I am also happy that the crisis we have been witnessing on the issue of Olubadan stool has been settled. God has really taken control of everything.

“I have received a letter from the Olubadan- in-Council and by the grace of God, on Monday, I will make the official announcement of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.”

