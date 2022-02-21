.

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, received batch eleven of the total three thousand three hundred participants of the state’s Youth Entrepreneurship Agribusiness Programme (YEAP), who just arrived in Ibadan from Nasarawa State after their training in agribusiness.

The youths numbering about three hundred who could not hide their joy and excitement sang and danced while recounting their experiences during the agribusiness training programme at Nasarawa State.

According to the Executive Adviser on Agribusiness Matters to Governor Makinde, Dr Debo Akande, represented by Mr. Olufemi Ilori, the Director of YEAP and Technical Service, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency, OYSADA, the training was part of the state government’s commitment towards preparing the youths ahead of the agricultural revolution in the state in term of acquisition of necessary skills to key into the government’s agricultural agenda.

The agribusiness training for youths in the state state which started on August 8, 202, has seen no fewer than three thousand three hundred youths drawn from across the 33 local government areas of the state including non indigenes residents in the state.

Dr Akande commended the governor for his unwavering commitment and support for the success of the training programme, saying that the next phase is to engage the 33 local government executive chairmen to provide land for the graduands to start deploying the acquired knowledge.

He also said state government has made provisions for financial support for the YEAP graduands which will be rolled out in batches to enable effective monitoring and guidance.

He said: “The journey to Nasarawa state started on 8th of August last year and has ended today. It was not an easy journey. We thank God that we never recorded any form of casualty from start ofbthe program till the end because Governor Makinde provided everything needed for the success we have recorded.”

“This is the eleventh batch of three hundred youths per batch making it three thousand three hundred persons. One hundred per local government because we have 33 local governments in Oyo State.”

“The significance of this training is the empowerment so that the youths can be able to take up the challenges of Agribusiness. After production what next? The value chain and what they have learned in Nasarawa as they have been well equipped for the work ahead.”

“The state government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the various local governments to provide land for these youths which is one of the basic things they need.”

“The financial aspect has been guaranteed by the state government so that as the last batch arrived today the next step is do them to be set up.” Akande said.

He assured that the state government will commence implementation of the next phase as soon as possible, saying that all participants have been captured through biometric means.

Akande added that the farmlands which will be provided for agribusiness purpose will be given to the youths grouped into clusters for effective monitoring on their developmental process.

Some of the YEAP beneficiaries who spoke with journalists expressed their satisfaction towards the way and manner their welfare were being taken care of throughout the training programme, noting that the training was all agribusiness inclusive.

One of the beneficiaries, Adeyinka Okanlawon from Saki West Local Government Area of Oke-Ogun zone, expressed his appreciation to Makinde for the privilege to participate in what he described as very laudable and expository programme, saying that the training has exposed him to various opportunities in agribusiness.

Another beneficiary, Olajire Aduragbemi Kehinde from Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan, said she learnt many things she never knew from the training saying: “I really learnt alot from the training programme from the greenhouses to agrophonix the six ways of cultivating cassava without weeding as well as how to add value to farm produce keying into the agribusiness value chain.”

Niyi Oluwabunmi Esther from Ogbomoso North Local Government Area said going to Nasarawa has changed her perception about many things including keying into the agribusiness value chain to earn a decent living and being financially independent.

Excited Kolade Kehinde from Oyo East Local Government said: “actually we spent two weeks but that two weeks felt like years because when you go to certain places to learn and you return home having achieved your target then you’re ready to go.”

Another beneficiary, Oribamise Temitope, said she is ready to go into fish farming, describing Makinde as amiable and quintessential leader.

She commended the governor for initiating the programme for the youths saying, Makinde has thought the youths how to fish from the river.

“Kudos to you sir for working assiduously to turn things around for the best for us in Oyo State. We youths are solidly behind you and can assure you that your second term is certain because we will ensure you lead us to our desired end by continuing as our governor till 2027.”

Speaking on behalf of non indegenes who also be befitted from the training programme, the youths leader of Igala community in Oyo State, Ayatu Unubi Paul, said he is ready to go fully into maize farming, saying his choice was based on the high demand for the farm produce for consumption and also for further agro-feeds processing for fish production.