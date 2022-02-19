By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has approached the Supreme Court for further directives and clarifications on ownership of the controversial Magodo Phase II Estate, Shangisha, between two factions of the judgment creditors.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this through a statement on Friday while giving an update on the settlement of Supreme Court Judgement on Shangisha/Magodo Estate crisis.

Recall that armed policemen, who were acting on the instruction of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had laid siege on Magodo last December 2021, on the pretext of executing court order following a Supreme Court judgment ceding the ownership to Adebayo Adeyiga’s family, the Judgement creditor.

In the ensuing melee, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, intervened, resolving the Magodo Phase 2 Estate land dispute among warring parties with the allocation of 549 plots of land to judgment creditors within Shangisha area.

Sanwo-Olu, during a stakeholders meeting with Magodo residents, judgment creditors, members of Nigeria Police from the office of the Inspector General of Police, and members of the state executive council. set up a committee chaired by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, and saddled with the responsibility of meeting with the Judgment Creditors (Shangisha Landlords’ Association) for possible resolution.

The governor said the committee would begin work to identify the available plot of lands in Shangisha and allocation will be made in a mutually agreeable location.

Sanwo-Olu added that the injustice which the residents had faced for the past 38 years called for immediate restitution.

The meeting agreed upon identification of available and accessible land to immediately allocate the land to the 549 Judgment Creditors.

Also speaking, the Chairman Shangisha Land Owners, Adebayo Adeyiga expressed satisfaction with the governor’s promise to settle the dispute amicably.

Members of the state committee, include: Attorney-General, Onigbanjo, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako; and others were Chairman, Shangisha Landlord Association, Adeyiga, among other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the statement by Omotoso, read in part:” Following the intervention of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officials of the State Government and representatives of the Shangisha Landlords Association (the judgment creditors) held a series of meetings at which both parties explored the possibility of complying with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“At the said meetings two issues arose: There was a serious division among the judgment creditors as to who controlled or had the right to represent the Association; and the demand by the judgment creditors that a single global Certificate of Occupancy should be issued in the name of the Association as opposed to the position of the State Government that each of the 549 members of the Association would be given allotment letters individually.

“Given the sharp divide between the two factions of the judgment creditors on who has authority to represent the Association and the disagreement regarding whom the Certificate of Occupancy should be issued (collectively or individually), the State Government has approached the Supreme Court to seek further directives and clarifications on both issues.

“The Judgment Creditors have been served with the application.

“The State Government, however, wishes to reiterate its commitment to complying with the judgment of the Supreme Court once these two issues are resolved.”