Mabel Oboh, 30 others celebrate membership as Osapa Rotary charters

Politician, humanitarian, veteran broadcaster and Nollywood stakeholder, Mabel Oboh, was one of the 31 Rotarians that became full fledged foundation members when Rotary Club of Osapa Golden District 9110, Lagos, had its charter presentation ceremony on Friday, February 11.

The Edo State 2020 governorship election candidate and current media consultant to Chief Rahman Owokoniran, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Region Secretary, expressed her happiness as “it’s a dream come true to be blessed with a huge platform to serve humanity.”

The presentation and induction was performed by the district governor, Remi Bello.

The event, which took place at at Kakofoni Gardens and Gallery, Lekki, was hosted by the Charter President, Rotarian Adefowope Orioye.

Reacting, Mabel Oboh said: “Today is one of my happiest days. Becoming a Rotarian is a dream come true.

“I have always loved humanitarian work. Joining the Rotary Club, which is a global body, gives me a higher platform to carry out my humanitarian activities.

“I want to thank our district governor Remi Bello for honouring us and presiding over the presentation.

“A special thank you also to the Rotary club of Osapa Golden District 9110, president, Rotarian Adefowope Orioye and the rest of the board members for organizing such a great presentation. We truly rise by uplifting others.”

