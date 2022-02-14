Actress Ejine Okoroafor won’t be in Nigeria to celebrate the lovers’ day as she would be shopping for her fashion store in Istanbul, Turkey but she definitely holds some cheery views about the day, even going down memory lane to pluck out some loving moments.

“To be honest, nothing beats love! It is a natural gift to humans. It feels good to be in love and also to be loved back. No matter how much I have been hurt, I will never give up on love. My advice is for everyone to feel it, enjoy it because life is too short.