Liverpool win Carabao Cup after 22-penalty shootout against Chelsea

Liverpool has won the Carabao Cup, for a record ninth time, after dramatic 22-penalty shootout against Chelsea.

The decider was when Kepa, brought on by Thomas Tuchel late in extra-time to replace Mendy, sent his kick sky high.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, considered Chelsea penalty specialist-keeper, did not save one of Liverpool’s 11 efforts from the spot.

That’s to say the entire team put one past him. Then he sent his own spot-kick, the 22nd of the match, into orbit halfway up the Liverpool end.

And so Jurgen Klopp and his players landed the first domestic trophy of the season, after one of the finest goalless draws it is possible to have witnessed, which Chelsea shaded on good scoring chances, but could not finish.

Mason Mount missed two sitters, Christian Pulisic one and there were four goals disallowed – three for Chelsea, one for Liverpool.

Left to their own devices the players then found the net 21 times before Arrizabalaga – who had been introduced with a minute of extra-time remaining, as Chelsea’s expert in the field – skied his effort to gift the spoils to Liverpool. Tuchel had made the same move in the UEFA Super Cup final at the start of the season, with different results.

The irony is that, until his late removal, Edouard Mendy, Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper, had been the best player on the field.

