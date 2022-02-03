Many act as informant to criminals ― Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven private security guards while shutting down operations of three private security companies in Calabar.

Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Samuel Fadeyi, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen on Thursday in Calabar, said that the suspects were arrested in January 2022 in Calabar.

Fadeyi explained that the companies were sealed for operating without a valid license, while the men were arrested for parading themselves as private guards for unknown companies to the Corps in the state.

The affected companies are Adonai Security Limited, Close Watch Security Limited and Excel Security and Protection Services Limited.

He said that private guards companies forms part of the architecture in security, hence they must be duly licensed, monitored and evaluated to ensure they were operating in line with their mandate within the ambit of the law.

Speaking further,Fadeyi said the NSCDC was saddles with the responsibility of supervising and licensing private Security companies in the country.

He hinted that from several conferences and meetings held with the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, the Corps stressed extensively on issues relating to quack private guards companies and those who have failed to renew their licence.

His words :”Towards the beginning of the year 2022, we had to go on our normal patrol to ensure that there is calm and orderliness in view of the insecurity challenges in the country.

“In the process, we saw some private guards companies in default. We had to seal three of them; and as part of our patrol, we arrested seven private security guards who said they were working for companies that were unknown to us.

“We need to really profile and get the biometrics of these security guards because we cannot afford to have a weakness in the area of private security guards because most of them act as informant to criminals.As we speak, the suspects are undergoing prosecution,” he said.

He further stated that the Corps usually organize training workshops and seminars for the private guards companies and issue certificates to them accordingly.

He advise private security companies to maintain their standard, renew their license as at when due and also do a thorough background check on those they are employing as guards.

