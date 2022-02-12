By Kingsley Omonobi

The President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr George Manneh Weah has conferred the award of “Distinguished Service Order of the Republic of Liberia” on some senior officers of the Nigerian Army (NA) in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

He made the presentation during the 65th Armed Forces of Liberia Day Celebration held on Friday, 11 January 2022 at the Barclay Training Centre, Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, Liberia.

While presenting the award, President Weah stated that at every celebration of the Armed Forces of Liberia Day, the government recognizes and awards the” Distinguished Service Order” to individuals whose outstanding contribution have significantly impacted on the growth and development of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the nation and humanity.

The President stated that “As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, it is pleasing to duly recognize and congratulate this year’s Distinguished Service Order Award recipients.

“The award is in recognition of their Service to Liberia, which has brought honour upon these gentlemen officers” he added.

The awardees also got a letter of commendation from the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, Ambassador Godfrey Anichebe Odudigbo for making Nigeria proud.

