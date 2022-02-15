By Chinedu Adonu

Executive Chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, Dr Michael Ajogwu has reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct credible and transparent election in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state.

Dr Ajogwu states this in Enugu on Tuesday while declaring open a 2 day training organized by European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) for senior management staff, electoral and assistant electoral officers of ENSIEC on election administration.

He said “this training to ensure that we conduct free, fair and credible LG election in Enugu state come 23rd of February 2022.

“To achieve credible election that others can emulate, we must equip our staff on voters education as our election must be credible and transparent in order to sustain our democracy for the development of our nation

He thereby warned staff to desist from any corrupt practices in the electoral process saying “ you are trainers in the execution of democratic election and you must do all things possible to be free and fair while discharging you’re duties,”

“You must not be involve in any corrupt practice that is capable of jeopardizing our electoral process because it’s only free and fair election that can guaranty visionary leaders that will move the state forward,” he said

Dr Ajogwu commended ECES for their support and encouragement to ensure free, fair and credible local government election in the state

In his remarks, Hamza Fassi-Fihri, Project Cordinator, European Centre for Electoral Process (ECES) who was represented by Jide Ojo, Development Consultant described local government offices as the bedrock of every government.

He said “ we must build a strong structure because if we fail at the local government level, it will affect the rest structure.

He thereby urged the participants to be a good ambassadors of ENSIEC wherever they are deployed to work during the LG election.

