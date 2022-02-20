Enugu State Government has declared February 23 work-free day to enable residents vote for their choice candidates in the Local Government election.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday in Enugu by the Special Adviser to the governor on Information, Mr Steve Oruruo on Sunday in Enugu.

Oruruo said: “The Enugu State Government wishes to notify the public that Local Government Area election in the state will hold on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

“Consequently, the government has declared work-free day from 8am to 4pm to allow the people exercise their suffrage.

ALSO READ: Buhari, Jonathan, others grace Anyim’s birthday bash

“Markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“All residents legally qualified to vote are therefore encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

According to Oruruo the government is committed to safeguarding and strengthening democracy in the state by making necessary arrangements to guarantee a hitch-free election.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria