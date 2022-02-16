…Say Council polls a walkover for PDP

Constituents of Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North local government areas of Enugu State have assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that the February 23, 2022 Local Government Elections in the state will be a walkover for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates.

They maintained that the PDP is assured of a landslide victory in the forthcoming LG elections because of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership qualities which they said have entrenched peace and good governance in Enugu State.

Speaking at the Igbo-Eze South LGA rally, which witnessed a huge crowd, the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu, told Gov. Ugwuanyi to relax after the campaign as “we will deliver 100 percent victory for PDP”.

Hon. Asadu hailed the emergence of Hon. Vitus Okechi as the PDP chairmanship candidate in Igbo-Eze South LGA, stressing that his candidature was a popular choice and devoid of rancour.

The federal lawmaker pointed out the February 23 LG elections in Enugu State is a walkover, disclosing it is a test case for 2023 general elections in the state.

On his part, the member representing Igbo-Eze South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Madu commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the commencement of the Iheaka-Ibagwa-Alor Agu Road and other development projects in the council area aimed at developing their rural communities and impacting the lives of the rural dwellers positively, such as road infrastructure, education, healthcare facilities and human empowerment.

Hon. Madu applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for bringing peace to the council area, reassuring the governor that the stakeholders are united and solidly behind him.

Other speakers, such as the former State Chairman of the PDP and Chairman, Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Matthew Erochukwu Ugwueze, the Council Chairman, Hon. Peter Andy Omeje, the PDP LG Chairman, Princess Chinwendu Ogbonna, and Prof. Ikenna Omeje, equally lauded the governor for his administration’s achievements in the council and reassured him of the unflinching support and loyalty of the people of Igbo-Eze South LGA.

They noted that it was under Gov. Ugwuanyi’s leadership that Igbo-Eze South LGA started to record 100 percent victory for the PDP during elections.

At Igbo-Eze North LGA, Gov. Ugwuanyi on his way to the Council Headquarters for the campaign, stopped over at Eke Ozzi Market, Ogrute, Enugu-Ezike, to canvass votes for the PDP and trekked to the venue of the well attended rally from the market, amid cheers from traders, buyers and residents of the area.

Welcoming Gov. Ugwuanyi and his campaign train, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Engr. Ejike Itodo, on behalf of the people of the council area expressed profound gratitude to the governor for the numerous development projects his administration has executed in the area such as quality roads, the ongoing construction of Amenity Hospital at General Hospital, Ogrute, sports facilities, Cottage Hospital with Isolation wing, boreholes as well as empowerment of their people.

The Council Chairman assured the governor of their unalloyed support and solidarity at all times, stressing: “We are happy with you. You are our leader; we are solidly behind you; and where you go in 2023 is where we will go”.

The Chairman, others speakers including the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe, the Deputy Chief Whip and member representing Igbo-Eze North I Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ethel Ugwuanyi, the member representing Igbo-Eze North II Constituency, Hon. Innocent Ugwu, the Commissioner for Rural Development, Prince Emeka Mamah, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu North Senatorial District, Nze Michael Onyeze, former Secretary to the State Government, Arc. Innocent Agbo, former Chairman of the Council, Comrade Uwakwe Ezeja, among others, eulogized the governor for his humility, compassion, steadfastness, vision and developmental strides in spite of the nation’s challenges.

They also commended the governor for the ongoing massive works at the permanent site of ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine, Igbo-Eno, stating the project is not only outstanding but of international standard.

Hon. Atigwe pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi has performed well in office in spite of the fact that he is the only governor who has governed Enugu State on the platform of an opposition political party (PDP) at the national level, stressing: “If his party is at the centre he would have done more for the people”.

Presenting the PDP flags to the councillorship candidates, the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Augustine Nnamani expressed delight at the developmental strides of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in the rural areas, adding that the governor has kept faith with his campaign promises to the people of Enugu State.

Campaigning, Gov. Ugwuanyi urged the people of Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North LGAs to come out en masse on February 23 to vote massively for the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the PDP.

The governor thanked the people for accepting to vote for the PDP and extracted commitment from the chairmanship candidates and their deputies that they will serve their people with the fear of God, if elected on February 23, 2022.

From the rally, Gov. Ugwuanyi took the campaign to the popular Obollo Afor commercial nerve centre where he identified with the jubilant traders, motorists and residents and urged them to vote for the PDP.