Let's reconcile, deliver Kano to APC, Ganduje tells Shekarau's faction

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Sunday, called on the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau led faction popularly known as G7 to sheathe their swords and come back to join hands in delivering the state to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC.



Ganduje stated this at a stakeholders meeting held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, with leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, across all the 44 local governments and state leadership, to brief them about the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal on the leadership of the party at Wards and local governments, yesterday.



The Governor while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari and the Convention National Caretaker Chairman of the party, Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, and members of his team, for their concern over resolving the internal misunderstanding of the party’s leadership in the state, he invited those who lost in the Court of Appeal to come back and join hands together to make the party stronger.



He said, “We set in motion the process of strengthening internal democracy. As well as party financing. We will do everything possible to also ensure the sustainability of this strength.”



We should all understand that strong party leadership is a prerequisite that helps the government to perform very well. As Court of Appeal made its ruling, which favours us, anyway, we should tighten our belts for the success of our party as we are facing contests with other opposition parties,” he pleaded.



The Governor also charged the party leadership at all levels to take the issue of periodic meetings seriously.

READ ALSO: Ganduje woos foreign investors with insurance



Earlier, Ganduje described the former governor Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and himself as the architects of modern Kano.



He said his administration would continue to sustain developmental projects and policies for the development of the state at all levels of government.



“The two governors, (himself and Kwankwaso) did their best in face lifting the state. And I will continue to maintain this as a governor of Kano State,” Ganduje however said.”

Vanguard News Nigeria