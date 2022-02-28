By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has stressed the need to pay close attention to issues affecting the boy-child in the society.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at an inaugural three-day residential workshop for about 160 boys selected from secondary schools, special correctional centres and orphanage homes across the state.

According to her it was high time society paid closer attention to the issues affecting the boy-child.

The workshop, with the theme: The 21st Century Boy- Child: Creating a Vision for Transformation, is an essential component of the novel Boy Child Initiative of the Office of the Lagos First Lady designed to bring issues affecting boys to the front burner and proffer workable solutions.

She said the objectives of the initiative are to raise awareness on the rights and welfare of the boy-child, promote educational opportunities to male children, especially the indigent, facilitate the rehabilitation of the vulnerable boy-child through referrals, and build a new generation of transformed male-children who will contribute positively to the society.

Her words: “The idea is that we want to catch our boys young and make them part of the solutions and not add to the challenges confronting our nation.

“Also, by the nature and perception of the boy-child as being strong and resilient, it has been observed that society tends to pay little or no attention to issues affecting male- children.

“There is a lot happening out there. We have children committing suicide; we have youths involved in all sorts of social vices and so on. This is why we have decided to put issues of the boy-child on the front burner with this initiative.”

She also seized the opportunity of the workshop to renovate the senior school dormitory, dining hall, and clinic of the Lagos State Model College, Badore, Ajah, while some sporting items were donated to both the senior and junior schools of the college including two table tennis boards, new football goal post net and field linings, as well as basketball stand, among others.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Dr. Olugbemiga Aina; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, respectively harped on the need for participants to shun social vices and concentrate on their academics.

They said it was important for the boys to focus on their academics in order to gain the necessary skills that would create essential value for them in the future, adding that it was crucial for them to abstain from vices that could impede their education and negatively impact their future.

Vanguard News Nigeria