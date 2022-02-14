Governor Seyi Makinde has on Monday approved the appointment of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Makinde made this known through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

Makinde said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly confirmed Olubadan a successful reign blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”