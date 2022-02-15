NAS

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to learn from the counter-terrorism strategy of the United States of America to solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges.

The NAS Capoon, Mr. Abiola Owoaje who stated this in a statement titled: “The death of al-Qurayshi: Lessons for Nigeria in counter-terrorism” said the death of the terrorist leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a pre-dawn raid by a United States Special forces in Syria offers a useful lesson for Nigeria.



“The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) strongly believes that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration can draw learning moments in the United State’s approach to its execution of the war against terror.



“Over the course of seven years in power, the glib assumption that President Buhari, as an ex-general would be better qualified to rid Nigeria of internal and external terror

threats have been totally repudiated by the rather abysmal performance of his

administration in this most important regard. The poor results manifested in

the lived experiences of millions of ordinary citizens have been sadly

highlighted by numerous strategic and tactical slip-ups within the security establishment,”

he said.



Owoaje who picked holes in some of the strategies being adopted such as disclosure beforehand of plans to attack terrorist camps and “inchoate and continuously worrisome propaganda by Presidency officials” commended Nigerian troops for their “enduring courage and thankless sacrifice” in the face of lack of the required political will on the part of the President to “deal decisively with the merchants of death”



Owoaje expressed reservations with some steps being taken to tackle insecurity and recommended that the current administration should come down heavily on “ideological bedfellows of religious bigotry among its own ranks, the hideous links in the terrorism financial value chain, and all the other collaborators, and facilitators who have bolstered the amorphous insurgency”.



He punctured the claims of the administration’s spokesman, Mr. Lai Mohammed that the federal government has uncovered some sponsors of terror stressing that previous disclosure on sponsors of terror by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice had achieved no significant result as neither they are identified were revealed nor were they charged to court.



Owoaje while tasking President Buhari to rise to his constitutional responsibilities and save innocent Nigerians from being killed cautioned the military to be discreet with information on operations.



“Again we reiterate our earlier declaration that the present administration should move beyond vain rhetoric in its war strategy against terror and move swiftly to interdict the sponsors of these criminal gangs. Their identities should be revealed, accounts should be frozen, assets seized, and they should be expeditiously and vigorously prosecuted to demonstrate the administration‘s seriousness in ending the reign of terror across the country.



President Buhari should show the sincerity of purpose by rallying the Nigerian Armed Forces to confront the criminal gangs killing our people. He has a constitutional responsibility to prevent the collapse of Nigeria. Enough is already enough.”