By Sylvester Kwentua

No surprise is a surprise when it comes to the entertrainment space. And in the entertainment space nothing is ever private but public as the object of the game is to trend. In recent times, leaked sex tapes have been a staple on the menu, albeit, to the delight or disgust of the public.

A peek into the past reveals that the recent culprits, Oxlade and Tiwa Savage aren’t alone as they do have partners in crime down the line from the past.

Salawa Abeni

Queen Salawa Abeni is a veteran Nigerian singer and waka queen from Ogun State. It would be recalled that in April 2020, Abeni shocked the world by releasing nude pictures of herself rather than paying a ransom to an unknown blackmailer. The blackmailer had earlier messaged the waka queen on WhatsApp, revealing he had her nude pictures. She posted the messages and photos the blackmailer sent to her to avoid any form of bullying from anyone. The blackmailer was later reported to be a 19-year-old University student named Oladunjoye Emmanuel from Magboro, Ogun State. He was arrested by the Police.

Toke Makinwa

Toke’s case was in April 2020 when some individuals threatened her with what they described as her nude photos. Reacting to the email threat, the OAP had taken to her Instagram page to share the said nude pictures, which appeared to have been edited.

“I’m sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited, false images because this is disappointing…Stop with your bloody emails already…I am not the one, not yesterday, not today, not ever. I don’t have any money to give you. I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists.” She had reacted firmly to the threat.

Tiwa Savage

The international act was the talk of town after her sex video with her unknown boyfriend was leaked on social media. She claimed the video was mistakenly posted on Snapchat by her lover who deleted it almost immediately. Before the viral video, the Nigerian celebrity had been alerted that she was being blackmailed by persons in possession of the tape asking for a pay-off. Some celebrities stood behind her, while others slammed her for being a bad role model to young girls.

Nengi

Ex Big brother Naija House Mate, Nengi, had a supposed old sex tape of her released in August last year. The tape was alleged to have been leaked by her ex boyfriend who goes by the name Naught Kay. The female in the video was presupposed to be Nengi. Sources alleged that the tape was revealed on social media by a social media user who claimed to be Nengi’s former man. Twitter however suspended his account, and Nengi never came out to either deny or confirm the sex tape had her in it.

Cross

Ikechukwu Sunday, famously known as Cross, a former Big Brother Naija reality show participant, had hardly exited the show before launching into the sex tape journey. In October last year, Cross mistakenly released his sex tape on Snap chat, only to delete it after noticing some new features on the social media app he was not familiar with. Sadly, deleting the video didn’t stop it from being leaked, as it trended on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Oxlade

Fast rising talented musician, Oxlade recently took the number one spot on Twitter trending topics, as five sex tapes of the singer were recently leaked. The videos leaked via Snapchat, showed the singer engaged in intercourse with an unidentified female(s). Reports allege that Oxlade had sent the video as a streak on social platform Snapchat from where it was recorded and posted online.