By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Loyalists of late Senator Buruji Kashamu have begun the move to revive the legacies of the late politician.

The loyalists, who were drawn from the 20 local government areas of the State and beyond, under the aegis of ‘Omo Ilu Group’ at a meeting in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, agreed to revive the legacies of late Kashamu.

Some of those in attendance, included Barrister M. Ola Kukoyi , aka Kosigiri Ijebu North East, Hon. Kaka Temitayo, Odogbolu Mrs Agbolade, Ogun waterside, Mrs Fashole, Alhaji Otaniyi Tajudeen and Hon. (Chief) Jigan, Taiwo, Otunba Zaddious Hammed, among others.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Kukoyi said the group would ensure that the legacies, leadership qualities and philanthropic gestures of late Buruji Kashamu must not die.

He lamented that it was regrettable that the Omo Ilu Foundation, founded by the late Kashamu is dead, promising that he will do everything within his power and capability to revive ‘Kashamu’s kind gestures through ‘Omo Ilu Group’.

He maintained that late Kashamu’s love for the masses informed their decision to revive the Omo Ilu Group since some groups of people have turned the Omo Ilu Foundation to family affairs all in the name of politics.

He insisted that the Omo Ilu Foundation was no more running with the goodwill of the late Kashamu anymore, stressing that the foundation has been hijacked.

He promised that he will ensure that the new group produces credible candidates for all political positions under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections.

He charged all coordinators of the group to be committed, honest and ensure that they do everything within their power to bring more capable hands to the group.

According to him, “Omo Ilu Foundation is not running with the goodwill of late Buruji again. I want to tell you that, what informed this meeting was to revive the legacy of Buruji that was why we formed Omo Ilu Group”.

“We will also have our own candidates for governor, senator, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly and other political positions in the state”.

“All of us that are here, we were in Omo Ilu foundation before and we can see that it has been hijacked by one person claiming to be the only person in our party. We say enough of that. Go back to your various local governments and bring back our members to the group”, Kukoyi concluded.

In his remarks, the State Coordinator, Hon. Jigan Taiwo appealed to all local government coordinators to go back to their wards and preach the gospel of ‘Omo Ilu Group’, saying that PDP has all it takes to come to power come 2023 and Omo Ilu Group is ready to support credible candidates.

Vanguard News Nigeria