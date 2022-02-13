By Ephraim Oseji

Laolu Gbenjo and the LG Band are set for their American tour, Festival of Culture. The tour is centered on showing the cultural uniqueness of the performer whose mastery on the ‘Alujo’ meaning ‘groove’ in Yoruba, has earned him accolades.

The tour which is being packaged and promoted by Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment, would serve great music to its attendees.

Gbenjo needs no introduction in the musical performance circle, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora as his performances and energy speaks for itself. He started singing professionally in 2008 and the journey has been great and challenging.

With successful performances held across different states in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, UK and virtual shows across the globe, the handsome and versatile performer has become a force to reckon with in music industry.

“I do highlife, contemporary highlife, juju music which is deeply rooted in African and Nigerian Music. Attendees of the tour should expect an electrifying performance seasoned with a lot of energy, dance and an atmosphere of happiness all round.” He shared when asked about what to expect.