•As OPSH moves to restore calm.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

FRESH violence in Plateau State has claimed four lives as gunmen killed one miner at Yelwan Zangam community and three commuters at Jos-Jingri road, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

This came as Governor Simon Lalong vowed that the “Government will stop at nothing to ensure that those who carried out the dastardly acts are fished out and made to pay for their actions.”

Giving details of the killings, the Media Officer of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa, in a statement informed that the incidents occurred in the early and late hours of Tuesday, February 15.

He explained that the killing at the mining site was due to a clash between some herders and miners at a mining site, saying “We received a distress call on the civil unrest that ensued between Fulani herders and miners at Yelwa Zangam general area of Jos North in the early hours of Tuesday. Also, in the late hours of the same day, a vehicle conveying passengers was attacked along road Jos-Jingir road.

“Our troops swiftly responded to both incidents and brought the situation under control. Unfortunately, one person was killed and another injured at the mining site and three persons also lost their lives, and two other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack on commuters.”

He assured the residents of the state that the military and other security agencies would continue to work toward the security and safety of lives and property in the state.

Reacting to the attack, Governor Lalong condemned the killings and commended security forces for swiftly responding to the situation and restoring normalcy, even as he directed them to “go after the attackers and make sure all those behind the attacks are brought to justice.”

The Governor in a statement through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, also commiserated with the families of the victims and survivors, assuring them that “Government will stop at nothing to ensure that those who carried out the dastardly acts are fished out and made to pay for their actions.”

The Governor also reiterated his call to citizens to “report any suspicious activity within their environment to the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, the Civil Defence, other law enforcement agencies, the traditional rulers or other community intelligence channels,” and directed the Secretary to the Government of the State to “coordinate the response and visit those injured and receiving treatment in the hospital to ensure they are receiving good care.”

