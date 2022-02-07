The Lagos State Government in its bid to develop tech savvy students and boosting their skills and exposing them to best international practices has partnered with the US Consulate on tech training for students across the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo at the STEAM UP Lagos Drone Training Initiative and soccer game Grand finale held at Government Senior College Hall, Agege.

Mrs. Adefisayo stated that the programme is part of the Lagos State Government’s strategy for promoting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education as it is the future of tech economy.

In her words, “This various efforts by the government will greatly impact the learning of our students and spur their interest in technology”.

She encouraged the students to maximize the opportunities of the programme as it will influence their future positively emphasising that success in life comes only through hard work. The Commissioner appreciated the US Consulate for partnering with the government in engaging the students, training them on Drone technology noting that this will nurture and unleash the students great potential, arouse their creativity, critical thinking, team work spirit, communication and other 21st century skills.

Mrs. Adefisayo concluded by assuring the students that the State Government will continue to provide an enabling environment for them to achieve all their desired aspirations.

Earlier in her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education, Ms. Adetola Salau disclosed that the programme has exposed students to drone applications and its uses, solar panel assembly, weather balloon technology, cell phone and laptop repair, artificial intelligence, video game design among other tech applications.

While speaking, Ms. Adetola explained that over 500 students and 50 teachers have benefitted so far from the training as the programme will continue to run across all schools within the various education districts. According to her the drone soccer challenge is the first of its kind in Africa and the response of the students has been interesting.

The Head Public Affairs, US Consulate, Mr. Stephen Ebelli commended the State Government for the partnership and expressed possibility of the long term benefit to train the students to be tech engineers.

“Our focus is on the younger generation, we had a wonderful cooperation and collaboration with the Lagos State Government and this partnership will no doubt yield positive dividends in the nearest future”. He said.

Mr. Stephen affirmed that the winners of the Drone Soccer Challenge will have a STEAM Laboratory set up in their schools and the overall winner will represent the Nation at the global stage in the United States of America.

At the end of the Drone Soccer Competition, Ijaiye Housing Senior Grammar School (Pace Setter Team) emerged champion beating Alimosho Senior Grammar School (Alisgram Team) and Abesan Senior High School (Alpha Team) to the second and third positions respectively.

Stakeholders and guests present at the event include the Chairman, House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Lanre Afinni, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Mrs. Titilayo Solarin, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Development Planning and Partnerships, Miss. Ayisat Agbaje, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Science and technology, Mr. Saheed Balogun, among other dignitaries.

