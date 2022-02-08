By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State Government has admonished residents on proper waste management to avoid diseases associated with indiscriminate refuse disposal and support the building of a resilient environment.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ forum on facilitating the transition into a circular economy and the building of an environmentally resilient State, Chief Resilient Officer, Lagos State Resilience Office, Dr Folayinka Dania said the goal was to strategise on achieving a reduction in air pollution and living in a healthy environment.

“We want to ensure that no waste gets to the dumpsite. We can reduce plastic waste. We can reduce waste in landfills, flooding, and emissions that go into the atmosphere from the burning of plastics. We can achieve a reduction in air pollution and live in a healthy environment.”

Dania said that the state is making a move to fully implement a circular economy, encouraging residents to reduce waste being generated, reuse, and recycle. Corroborating her views, General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe said: “People, Planet, Profit: that’s the key message of a circular economy and environmental sustainability, if you are using non-biodegradable plastic, please reuse it, refurbish it, you can use it up to ten times and then recycle it.

“There are off-takers who will take your plastic and exports in pellets to China and used it in making chairs that would be brought back and sold here in Nigeria, that’s an example of a circular economy,” he said.

The Consultant engaged by the State to facilitate Circular economy and Resilience, Ms Nonny Ugboma announced that three Council areas, namely; Ikeja, Alimosho, and Oshodi had been chosen as pilots for the Circular Economy transition process.

“Over the next six months, residents in the pilot Council Areas would be encouraged to embrace a circular economy and monitored for behavioural change,” she said.